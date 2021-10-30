Sri Lanka confirms 428 new COVID cases and 19 more deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 19 coronavirus-related deaths for October 29, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 13,725.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 12 males and 07 females.

Seven of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 and the remaining twelve are aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health reported that another 428 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, moving the tally of virus cases confirmed in the country to 539,844.

Over 13,000 infected patients are currently being treated across the island while total COVID-19 recoveries have risen to 512,165.