Heavy showers expected in several provinces

The low pressure area still persist in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere especially during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Northern, North-central, North-western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Trincomalee district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is affecting the weather over sea areas around the island. Showery and windy condition are further expected over the sea areas around the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-westerly to westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be easterly to north-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending fromMullaitivu to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.