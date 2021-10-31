Sri Lanka lifts inter-provincial travel restrictions

Inter-provincial travel restrictions have been lifted from today with the aim of maintaining the people’s daily lives under the new normalization.

Accordingly, the restrictions imposed preventing the general public from crossing provincial borders has been lifted from 4.00 a.m. this morning (31), according to the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

The inter-provincial travel restrictions have been lifted today after a period of six months, when it was imposed following a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the island.

Meanwhile with the lifting of inter-provincial travel restrictions, inter-provincial passenger bus and train services are also set to resume from tomorrow (Nov. 01) allowing public transport services to return to normalcy.

However, the government has directed its attention to making vaccination cards mandatory when entering public places such as shops and restaurants.

The Ministry of Health says that around 70% of the total population have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and that the population in the category above 30 years has been fully vaccinated.

However, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena says that it is essential that people follow proper health guidelines despite the removal of inter-provincial travel restrictions.