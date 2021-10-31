Five injured in five-vehicle crash on expressway

October 31, 2021   01:34 pm

Five vehicles including an ambulance of the Police Special Task Force were involved in a multiple vehicle collision at Galanigama on the Southern Expressway. 

Five persons including a police constable attached to the STF have been wounded and hospitalised following the crash, according to expressway traffic police. 

The vehicles involved in the collision, a ‘1969’ police ambulance, two cars, two lorries and a cab, have also sustained damages.

Reports state that the accident had occurred when the ambulance had arrived to the scene of a separate accident at the same location to treat the wounded when the cab collided with a car and the ambulance. 

The injured persons have been admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital. 

