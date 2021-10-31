Gayanthika Abeyrathna sets two new Sri Lanka records

Sri Lanka Navy’s Leading Women Sailor Gayanthika Abeyrathna has set two new Sri Lanka records in women’s 1500m and 5000m at the 99th National Athletics Championships held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

The Asian Gold Medalist set these two new records in respective events held on 30th and 31st October 2021.

Accordingly, Gayanthika Abeyratne set the new national record in the women’s 1500m in 4 minutes and 9.12 secs (4: 9.12), beating Nimali Liyanarachchi’s previous record of 4 minutes and 15.86 secs (4: 15.86) set in 2019.

Further, this morning (31st October) she won the women’s 5000m in 15 minutes and 55.84 secs (15: 55.84), setting a new Sri Lanka record by breaking the previous record of 16 minutes and 17.82 secs (16: 17.82) set by Nilani Rathnayake in 2019.

She had previously won a gold medal in the women’s 800m at the 2017 Taipei City Asian Grand Prix in Taipei, a silver medal in the women’s 800m at the 2017 Asian Championships in India, a gold medal in the women’s 1500m at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and a bronze medal in the women’s 800 meters at the same championship.

Abeyratne joined Sri Lanka Navy in 2010 and has represented Sri Lanka Navy in athletics over the years. For her exceptional talents in the sporting arena, she has won the award for the Best Sportswoman from Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Colours Night in 2021.

She is coached by Mr. GL Sajith Jayalal, Director, National Institute of Sports Science.