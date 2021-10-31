Doctor arrested for illegally distributing opioids in Panadura

A doctor has been arrested in Palliyamulla, Panadura for illegally issuing opioid drugs to individuals without prescriptions and violating medical laws.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the medical doctor was arrested yesterday in a raid carried out by the officers of the special operations unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF), acting on information received.

The arrested suspect is a 50-year-old resident of Gorakapola, Panadura.

Panadura North Police are conducting further investigations.