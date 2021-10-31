Sri Lanka reports 388 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 18 coronavirus related deaths for October 30, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 13,743.

The deaths confirmed today include 10 males and 08 females while all the patients are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health reported that another 388 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today.

This brings the total count of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 540,919.

Over 14,000 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment across the island while total recoveries are at 512,798.