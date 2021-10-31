Final rites of Ven. Welamitiyawe Kusala Dhamma Thero held with full state honours

The cremation ceremony of the Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, Aggamahapandit Most Venerable Welamitiyawe Dharmakirthi Sri Kusala Dhamma Thero, held with full state honours, concluded at the Independence Square in Colombo this evening (31).

The government had declared Sunday a day of mourning in view of the final rites of late Dr. Most Venerable Welamitiyawe Kusaladamma Thero, who passed away on October 28 at the age of 85.

The remains of the Most Venerable Thero had reached Independence Square from the Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda via a vehicle procession, which had commenced at around 12.30 p.m.

The vehicle procession had traveled along Kandy Road, Kelani Bridge, Baseline Road, Bandaranaike Junction, Orugodawatte Junction, Ingram Junction, Dematagoda Junction, Prisons Junction, Borella Junction, D.S. Senanayake Junction, Horton Wijerama Junction, Horton Roundabour, Nanda Motors Junction, Independence Roundabout and Independence Square through Nidahas Mawatha.

The cremation ceremony commenced at 2.00 p.m. in the presence the country’s religious leaders and other dignitaries. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa were among a host of political leaders in attendance.

Most Venerable Dr. Welamitiyawe Dharmakirthi Sri Kusala Dhamma Thero had served as the Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, Chief Judicial Prelate for the two Regions of Colombo and Chilaw and as the Chief Incumbent of the Peliyagoda Vidyalankara Pirivena.