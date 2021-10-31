Easter attacks: It is our right to know why they were killed in vain - Cardinal Ranjith

The Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that it is their right to know the reason why so many people were killed in vein in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and that it is not “a gift” to be given by somebody.

“What we have said every day is only one thing. It is that we need to know the reason why these people were killed in vein. It is our right. It is not a gift to be given by somebody. It’s our right.”

Speaking during an event held at the St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, he said that therefore they once against requesting the leaders of the country to reveal the “full story” behind the Easter attacks.

Cardinal Ranjith said their struggle is not aimed at creating any conflict and that they want to see justice being done.

“That is all we are expecting. We are not expecting to be given a lot of money or for anything to be built. We are expecting justice to be done,” he said.