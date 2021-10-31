Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris visited Jesus College, University of Cambridge, for a discussion of issues relating to Sri Lanka and the way forward, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Among those participating were Professor Sir Ivan Lawrence QC, the Rt. Hon. Sir Rupert Jackson PC QC, Professor Mads Andenas QC, Professor Andy Haynes, Professor Barry Rider, Ms Kim Hollis QC and Dr. Dominic Thomas - James.

The Foreign Minister thanked the legal luminaries for their kindness in participating in the discussion and for their valuable insights and suggestions, the ministry said.

In London, separately, Minister Peiris also met former Foreign Minister of Australia and currently Director of the International School for Government in the United Kingdom Lord Daniel Brennan QC and Alexander Downer.