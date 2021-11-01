Direct flights between Sri Lanka and France resume after 6 years

Resuming direct flights between France and Sri Lanka after a lapse of six years, a SriLankan Airlines flights arrived from Paris with 200 passengers this morning (01).

SriLankan Airlines Flight UL 564 arriving from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning.

The inaugural flight from Colombo to Paris had left Colombo on 30th October and arrived in Paris on Sunday (31) morning.

Upon Arrival, the Sri Lankan community in Paris together with the Sri Lankan Embassy in France welcomed the Sri Lankan delegation led by the Minister for Tourism and Promotions Prasanna Ranathunga and Chairman SriLankan Airlines Ashok Pathirage.

The airline will operate scheduled flights between Colombo‛s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and France‛s Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) non-stop every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday using a fleet of Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

The first direct flights between Sri Lanka and France were launched in the 1980s. Later in 2015, these direct flights were discontinued.