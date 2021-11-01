Heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The low-pressure area still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology said, adding that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the most parts of the island.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is affecting the weather over sea areas around the island. Showery and windy condition are further expected over the sea areas around the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly to south-easterly in the sea areas extending from Galle to Kankasanturai via Potuvil and Trincomalee, and winds will be anti-clockwise in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.