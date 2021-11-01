Train delay on main line due to signal failure
November 1, 2021   09:19 am

Trains on the main line have been delayed due to a signal failure between Dematagoda and Pallewela railway stations, according to the Railway Control Room. 

It said that steps are being taken to rectify the issue and operate trains on the main line as per usual. 

Inter-provincial train services had resumed across the island from today (01) after a period of 6 months when the trains were suspended due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. 

