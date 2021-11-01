Water cut in several areas in Gampaha

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply several areas in Gampaha will be suspended for 12 hours today from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.

The water cut will be imposed in Siyambalape Watta, Biyagama, Delgoda, Udupila – Akurumulla, Demalagama, Kanduboda, Dekatana, Pelahela, Indomulla, Dompe, Narangwala, Weliweriya and Rathupaswala areas.

This is due to urgent repairs to the water supply lines on the Kelaniya Mudungoda road.