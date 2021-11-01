Water cut in several areas in Gampaha

Water cut in several areas in Gampaha

November 1, 2021   10:04 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply several areas in Gampaha will be suspended for 12 hours today from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.

The water cut will be imposed in Siyambalape Watta, Biyagama, Delgoda, Udupila – Akurumulla, Demalagama, Kanduboda, Dekatana, Pelahela, Indomulla, Dompe, Narangwala, Weliweriya and Rathupaswala areas.

This is due to urgent repairs to the water supply lines on the Kelaniya Mudungoda road. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories