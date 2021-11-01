Two trains involved in minor collision

A minor collision involving two trains has been reported between the Ragama and Peralanda railway stations, the Railway Control Room said.

Meanwhile trains on the main line have been delayed due to a signal failure between Dematagoda and Pallewela railway stations this morning.

Inter-provincial train services had resumed across the island from today (01) after a period of 6 months, when the trains were suspended due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.