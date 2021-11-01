Trains on Main Line back on track after delay
November 1, 2021 01:45 pm
Train services on the Main Line, which were interrupted this morning (Nov. 01), have been restored.
Trains were delayed on the Main Line earlier today due to a signal failure between Dematagoda and Pallewela railway stations.
Meanwhile, a minor rear-end collision involving two trains was also reported between the Ragama and Peralanda railway stations this morning.
Inter-provincial train services resumed across the island from today after a period of six months when the trains were suspended due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.