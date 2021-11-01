Trains on Main Line back on track after delay

Train services on the Main Line, which were interrupted this morning (Nov. 01), have been restored.

Trains were delayed on the Main Line earlier today due to a signal failure between Dematagoda and Pallewela railway stations.

Meanwhile, a minor rear-end collision involving two trains was also reported between the Ragama and Peralanda railway stations this morning.

Inter-provincial train services resumed across the island from today after a period of six months when the trains were suspended due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.