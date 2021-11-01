Kenyan drug mule arrested at BIA with 50 cocaine capsules in stomach

A Kenyan national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake while attempting to smuggle around 50 capsules containing cocaine in his abdomen, a spokesman for Sri Lanka Customs said.

The 39-year-old Kenyan man who arrived at the BIA around 10.30 am yesterday on an Emirates flight EK650 from Kenya was arrested on suspicion by the officers of Narcotic Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

The arrested suspect was examined by the body scanning machine at the airport premises and it was observed that the suspect had hidden something suspicious in his abdomen.

Upon further questioning, the suspect admitted that he had hidden cocaine-containing capsules in his abdomen, the Deputy Director of Customs Sudattha Silva said.

He said it was observed that about 50 capsules containing such drugs were hidden in the suspect’s abdomen, out of which 06 capsules containing the drug were taken out by the suspect at the airport.

Subsequently, the suspect and the goods were handed over to the Police Narcotics Division by the officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs for further investigations.

It is reported that 15 more capsules have been taken out so far, the spokesman said.