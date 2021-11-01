Warning issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued a special advisory for severe lightning and heavy rainfall in several provinces and districts.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Mannar, Badulla, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.