Warning issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

Warning issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

November 1, 2021   04:58 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a special advisory for severe lightning and heavy rainfall in several provinces and districts. 

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in  Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Mannar, Badulla, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories