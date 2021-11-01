Sixteen test positive for Covid-19 at Pirivena

Health officials say that sixteen Bikkhu students boarded at a Pirivena in the Anamaduwa area have been identified as Covid-19 positive today.

A total of sixty-five Bikkhu students and ten lay children are reportedly being educated at the Pirivena.

Three of the Bikkhu students had displayed symptoms of coronavirus on October 31 while health officials had then taken steps to subject them as well as the other Bikkhu students to rapid antigen testing today.

Sixteen had tested positive for the virus during the testing. This had prompted authorities to quarantine the infected Bikkhu students within the Pirivena itself.

Meanwhile there have also been reports of primary school students and teachers in the Anuradhapura District testing positive for Covid-19.

Anuradhapura District Epidemiologist Dr. R.M.S.B. Rathnayake said the situation is expected to increase in the future.

He said that Covid-19 cases have mostly been reported from Anuradhapura Urban Council area, Galenbindunuwewa, Padawiya, Thalawa and Kahatagasdigiliya areas and that students and teachers from primary schools in Horowpathana, Padawiya and Thalawa have been quarantined.

He said that six students and three teachers have been identified as Covid positive and that around 40 students have been quarantined.