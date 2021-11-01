Sri Lanka reports 408 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths

Sri Lanka reports 408 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths

November 1, 2021   06:51 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 17 coronavirus related deaths for October 31, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,760.

This includes eleven males and six female patients. Six of the victims are aged between 30-59 years while the rest are aged 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 408 persons have tested positive for Coronavirus today, increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 541,481.

