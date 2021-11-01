Gnanasara Thero on responsibility of Task Force for One Country, One Law

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for ‘One Country, One Law’ Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera has said that he is committed to fulfilling the desired objectives of the Task Force together with its members.

The Thera pointed out that in fulfilling that role, they will act according to a core policy framework and no citizen should be subjected to any difference or discrimination before the law on the basis of their race, religion, caste or any other factor.

The first media conference on the role of the Presidential Task Force for ‘One Country, One Law’ was held today (01) at the Presidential Media Centre via video technology.

Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera emphasized that if the citizens can place the country as number one, above all, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or political affiliation, the Task Force is ready to listen to all opinions regarding the legal framework of such a country and further said that the Presidential Task Force has a broad understanding on this issue.

“Our responsibility is to create a one nation that can get together under one flag and to formulate one law suitable for the country,” the Thera added.

“We need one nation which deviates from the narrow divisions and lives together in harmony, respecting each other’s cultural and religious heritages. Our responsibility is to create the necessary environment in this country to formulate one law that will bring together all the communities without being divided into as Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims or else Buddhists, Catholics, Hindus or Muslims.”

“The youth of this country have suffered the most due to racial, religious and provincial divisions.” Therefore, the youth have a special place in this process, he said, adding that all young people representing universities, higher education institutions and various organizations are invited to submit their ideas and suggestions to the Task Force.

The Thera also said that he hopes to discuss the matter with all political parties, religious and civil society organizations and groups in the coming days and added that the discussion is open to all who come without any hidden agendas. The Thera said that after consulting all these sections, the views and recommendations of the Task Force would be submitted to the President within the given timeframe.

Prof. Sumedha Siriwardana, Member of the Presidential Task Force for One Country, One Law, stated that the Task Force has been mandated to make recommendations for the implementation of “One Country - One Law” concept in Sri Lanka after conducting a study.

He said the Presidential Task Force does not have the power to make laws and that it will be done by the legislature.