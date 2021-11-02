Dates for 2021 A/L, O/L and Grade 5 Scholarship exams announced

The government today announced the revised dates for the Grade 5 Scholarship, Advanced Level and Ordinary Level examinations for the year 2021.

The schedule was tabled by the Minister of Education at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (Nov. 01).

Thereby, the examinations will be held on the following dates:

• Grade 5 Scholarship Exam –January 22, 2022 (Saturday)

• G.C.E. Advanced Level Exam – from February 07, 2022 (Monday) to March 05, 2022 (Saturday)

• G.C.E. Ordinary Level Exam – from, May 23, 2022 (Monday) to June 01, 2022 (Wednesday)

Six months after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, schools were fully reopened to the Grade 5 students on October 25, 2021 and G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level classes of the schools are scheduled to be opened the schools from 8th November, 2021.

As the students, who will be sitting for the three examinations, should be given sufficient time to complete their studies after the opening of the schools, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to give the nod for the aforementioned schedule, the Government Information Department said.