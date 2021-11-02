SLPP celebrates its 5th anniversary today

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) celebrates its fifth anniversary today (November 02).

A special event themed “Towards Prosperity with Pride”, graced by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, is currently taking place at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo.

The ceremony is held in compliance with the health guidelines due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Previously a minor political party registered as “Our Sri Lanka Freedom Front” (Ape Sri Lanka Nidahas Peramuna), with the symbol of a budding flower, it was re-launched as “Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna” in 2016.

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya clinched the victory in the 2019 presidential election as the representative of the SLPP and was sworn in as the new Head of State of Sri Lanka. The SLPP also claimed a landslide win in the parliamentary elections in August 2020.