Trial against Patali over 2016 hit-and-run case fixed for Nov. 30

The trial against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and two others over the 2016 hit-and-run case in Rajagiriya has been fixed for November 30.

The matter was called before the Colombo High Court this morning (November 02).

The case was filed over the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place on February 28, 2016, in which the vehicle the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was traveling in collided against a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider, Sandeep Sampath Gunawardena.

On March 04, the charges against the former Minister, filed by the Attorney General, were read out in the open court.

Accordingly, former Minister Ranawaka, his then-driver Dilum Thusitha Kumara, and OIC of Welikada Police Sudath Asmadala are charged with fabricating and concealing evidence.