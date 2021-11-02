The decision on administering the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Sinopharm recipients before they complete six months of vaccination will be made by experts in due course, says the Deputy Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath.

Recent studies have found that the efficacy of the China-made Sinopharm vaccine drops three months after receiving its second dose, according to Dr. Rajeev de Silva of the Association of Medical Specialists.

“Figures from Bahrain have indicated that people who were fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine, in comparison to those who received two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V, are more susceptible to be infected with COVID-19. There have been severe allergies and a slight increase in mortality. So, the Sinopharm vaccine’s efficacy gradually decreases over time,” he said further.

Findings have shown that in all age groups, after receiving both doses of Sinopharm vaccine, the antibodies drop to a very low level following 12 weeks, Dr. Rajeev de Silva stated, adding that it is wise to roll out a third dose to anyone over the age of 20 or 30 after a period of six months.

Responding to questions on the matter at a press briefing held this morning (Nov. 02), Dr. Hemantha Herath said the National Advisory Committee on communicable diseases (NACCD) will take the recommendations of health experts and advise the government on the measures required to take.