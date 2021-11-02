Sri Lanka confirms 10 new COVID deaths and 498 cases

November 2, 2021   05:58 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 10 more coronavirus-related deaths for November 01, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,770.

This includes 05 males and 05 female patients, according to the Department of Government Information.

One of the victims is aged between 30-59 years while 08 others are aged 60 years and above. The remaining victim is a female aged below 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that another 498 persons have tested positive for Coronavirus today, increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 542,137.

