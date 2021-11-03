Trade unions assure there will be no power outages due to protests

Trade unions assure there will be no power outages due to protests

November 3, 2021   11:46 am

The joint alliance of trade unions of electricity, ports and petroleum services has organized a series of protests to be staged today (November 03) against the selling of national resources.

Speaking on the matter, the Convener of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Joint Trade Union Alliance, Ranjan Jayalal said the protests are scheduled to kick off near the CEB head office at 12 noon this afternoon. However, there will be no power outages owing to the protest, he noted.

Additionally, protests will also be staged in front of the Colombo Port, Kolonnawa oil storage terminal and Sapugaskanda oil refinery.

The trade unions intend to urge the government to call off the agreement executed with the United States-based New Fortress Energy Inc. with regard to the Yugadanavi Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya and to reveal its particulars to the public.

Ranjan Jayalal also stressed that this is not a strike action.

Meanwhile, CEB Chairman M.M.C. Ferdinando said it is a breach of discipline if the employees do not take part in emergency maintenance work by attending the protests in violation of the orders of the administration.

The CEB will not refrain from rectifying the situations in the event of any breakdown in electricity supply on the 3rd and 4th of November, he added.

The Secretary of National Water Supply and Drainage Board Workers’ Union, Upali Rathnayake meanwhile said water supply would be interrupted if any power outages take place within the day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories