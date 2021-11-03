A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by the Main Opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), challenging the agreement signed between a U.S. company and the Sri Lankan government pertaining to the Yugadanavi power plant in Kerawalapitiya has been fixed for consideration.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justices Murdu Fernando, Kumudini Wickremesinghe and Mahinda Samayawardhane, accordingly decided to take the petition up for consideration on the 12th of November.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and other Ministers of the Cabinet, the West Coast Power Limited – the owner of 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya, US-based New Fortress Energy, the Attorney General and several others have been named as the respondents of the petition.

It was put forward by SJB’s General Secretary, MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The petitioner alleged that the decision taken by the Cabinet to transfer the shares of Yugadanavi power plant to the US-based company was unlawful and that proper tender procedure has not been followed in the process.

Thereby, the SJB has sought the court to issue a writ order annulling the decision.