Workers of electricity, ports & petroleum services launch protests

The joint alliance of trade unions of electricity, ports and petroleum services launched a series of protests today (November 03) challenging the selling of national resources.

The main demonstration of the protest series kicked off in front of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) head office in Colombo this afternoon.

The trade unions are urging the government to scrap the agreement executed with the United States-based New Fortress Energy Inc. on the Yugadanavi Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya.

They have assured that there would not be any power outages in the country despite their protests.

CEB Chairman M.M.C. Ferdinando meanwhile said it is a breach of discipline if the employees do not take part in emergency maintenance work in the event of any breakdown by attending the protests.