Govt. decides to remove price control on sugar

Govt. decides to remove price control on sugar

November 3, 2021   04:17 pm

The government has decided to remove the price control imposed on sugar, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said. 

Through a Gazette notifications, the government had declared maximum retail prices for sugar and rice with effect from September 02. 

The maximum retail price (MRP) of White Sugar was declared as Rs. 122 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 125 per kg (Packeted) while the MRP of Brown or Red Sugar was set as Rs. 125 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 128 per kg (Packeted).

The Cabinet of Ministers on September 27 had decided to remove the price control imposed on rice. Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) had then revoked the gazette notification which specified Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) on rice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories