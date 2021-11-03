Govt. decides to remove price control on sugar

The government has decided to remove the price control imposed on sugar, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

Through a Gazette notifications, the government had declared maximum retail prices for sugar and rice with effect from September 02.

The maximum retail price (MRP) of White Sugar was declared as Rs. 122 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 125 per kg (Packeted) while the MRP of Brown or Red Sugar was set as Rs. 125 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 128 per kg (Packeted).

The Cabinet of Ministers on September 27 had decided to remove the price control imposed on rice. Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) had then revoked the gazette notification which specified Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) on rice.