Health officials warn against unnecessary travel during weekend

Sri Lankan health officials today called on the public to avoid unnecessary travel in the coming weekend, warning that ignoring health guidelines and engaging in public gatherings could lead to another surge in Covid-19 cases.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said that a long weekend in coming in the next couple of days that some people must have already made plans to put leave on Friday and engage in traveling.

He warned that in most occasions it is large groups that gather for such trips and excursions and that this poses a higher risks of virus transmission. He emphasized the importance of people avoiding taking such unnecessary risks as much as possible.

Dr. Herath said that if anyone is engaging in travel for some unavoidable reason, or if they are going to places where people are gathering, if those places are crowded, it is important at this moment to avoid going to those places and spend your vacation in another quiet place.

He urged everyone to refrain from unnecessary travel at this time.