Hindu schools in three provinces closed on Nov. 05 for Deepavali

November 05 has been declared a holiday for all Hindu schools located in the Western, Central and Northern provinces, in view of the Deepavali festival which falls tomorrow (Nov. 04).

According to the Director of Education for Western Province, this holiday is valid for all Hindu schools in the Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts in the Western Province.

In lieu of the said holiday, the academic activities of these schools will be conducted on November 13 (Saturday).