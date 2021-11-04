Large shipment of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

A large consignment of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer ordered from India, which weighs up to 145,152 litres, arrived in Sri Lanka today (November 04).

According to Ada Derana correspondent, two flights carrying the fertilizer shipment in two batches touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning.

One of the flights reached the island at around 12.06 a.m. with 72,576 litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer while the other arrived at around 3.02 a.m. with another 72,576 litres of fertilizer.

The shipment is scheduled to be moved to the central storage facility of the Agriculture Ministry in Colombo.