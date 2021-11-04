Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm expected in six provinces

November 4, 2021   07:01 am

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central, North-western and Eastern provinces.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and north westerly in other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

