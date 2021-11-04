Landslide early warnings issued to eight districts extended

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings issued to eight districts – Badulla, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura.

Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in Badulla and Matale districts for a period of 24 hours until 4.00 p.m. today (November 04).

• Badulla District – Ella and Passara

• Matale District – Raththota and Ukuwela

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to evacuate to safe locations if the need arises.

Further, Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued to the following areas for possible landslides has also been extended:

• Galle District – Nagoda, Neluwa and Elpitiya

• Kalutara District – Bulathsinhala

• Kandy District – Udunuwara, Gangawata Korale, Doluwa, Ganga Ihala Korale, Harispattuwa and Yatinuwara

• Kegalle District – Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella and Aranayake

• Nuwara Eliya District – Nuwara Eliya and Walapane

• Ratnapura District – Eheliyagoda