Deepavali symbolizes powerfulness of virtue and futility of arrogance - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his message for Deepavali, said this spiritual and an ancient cultural festival of the Hindus envisages eliminating the evils in life and bringing about goodness instead.

The festival of Deepavali symbolizes the awakening of enlightenment that brings tranquility to the mind by dispelling the darkness of ignorance.

“Deepavali festival has a special place among the many festivals celebrated by the Hindu devotees all over the world.”

This festival of lights symbolizes the powerfulness of virtue and the futility of arrogance, the President said further.

“The Hindu devotees believe that the truth will prevail sooner or later, the darkness which symbolizes futility will disappear and prosperity, happiness and peace will dawn.”

The Deepavali festival, which is celebrated with much veneration and evocation, the spiritual exchange that the man has maintained with seasonal changes since ancient times, brings joy and excitement to all including the adults and children alike, the President added.

“I wish all the Hindus in Sri Lanka and the world over happiness, prosperity, wealth and divine energy through the energy of the Panchayatana that enters into the universe with Deepavali.”



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said Deepavali is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and, knowledge over ignorance attained by persistent spirituality, great devotion and faith. “If there is light ahead in a dark path, there is always a hope.”

As illuminated lamps expel the darkness, we should dispel the ignorance within us and unfold the mindfulness, the prime minister pointed out, adding that the light that shines on this special day should be seen as a signal for a better understanding among the communities.

He noted that overcoming numerous obstacles, Sri Lanka is in a steady development path as intended by the state policy “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” and that it is the aspiration and ambition of all Sri Lankans that the nation will be prosperous.