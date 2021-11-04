One dead in multiple vehicle collision caused by teen driver

An individual died today (November 04) in a multiple vehicle collision caused by a 16-year-old driving a luxury car. The deceased was identified as a 51-year-old resident of the Mahabage area.

Four others who sustained injuries were meanwhile admitted to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama. According to the police, one of them is in critical condition.

The accident took place at around 9.00 a.m. this morning near Welisara cemetery on the Colombo-Negombo main road.

Reportedly, a luxury vehicle en route from Colombo to Negombo had veered off the road and collided head-on with two motorcycles, a three-wheeler and a car that arrived from the opposite direction.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the youth in question had failed to control the speed.

The teen driver and his father – the owner of the vehicle – have been taken into custody over the fatal collision.

Mahabage Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.