Court briefed on probes into financial irregularity at Fertilizer Secretariat

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has briefed the court of probes initiated into alleged misappropriation of Rs. 1 billion at the National Fertilizer Secretariat.

Former Secretary to the Agriculture Ministry, Major General (Retired) Sumedha Perera had filed a complaint, stating that this financial irregularity occurred in 2018 and 2019 during the process to import three types of fertilizer including urea into the country. He claimed that chemical reports and other documents had been forged in the process.

The financial crimes unit of the CID told the court that it has so far recorded statements from the plaintiff and two other officers about the allegations.

According to reports, four officers of the National Fertilizer Secretariat have already been suspended in connection with the incident.