Sri Lanka records 468 more coronavirus infections

November 4, 2021   06:34 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 468 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (November 04).

This pushes the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 543,261.

According to official figures, the number of virus-infected patients currently under treatment stands above 15,200. Meanwhile, the total recoveries count is now at 514,234.

The death toll reached 13,806 today after the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 15 more deaths for November 03.

