Sri Lanka records 468 more coronavirus infections

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 468 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (November 04).

This pushes the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 543,261.

According to official figures, the number of virus-infected patients currently under treatment stands above 15,200. Meanwhile, the total recoveries count is now at 514,234.

The death toll reached 13,806 today after the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 15 more deaths for November 03.