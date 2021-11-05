More details released about body found in travelling bag

Sri Lanka Police have released more information in relation to the body of an unidentified female found inside a travelling bag, with hands and feet tied, in a garbage dump at Sapugaskanda.

The discovery was made following information received by Sapugaskanda Police Station from an individual regarding the suspicious bag.

The body of a woman dressed in red and black clothing and with her hands and feet tied had been found inside the bag which was reportedly wrapped in a mat.

According to police, the deceased is believed to be between the ages 35-40 while her identity is yet to be ascertained.

The body had been in a heavily decomposed state when discovered and investigators believe the victim may have died around 5 days ago.

Mahara Acting Magistrate Ramani Siriwardena had carried out the magistrate’s inquiry at the scene today while the remains were then transferred to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for the postmortem examination.

A similar incident had been reported on March 01 when the body of a woman was found inside a traveling bag at Dam Street in Pettah.

The bag containing the beheaded body of a woman had been left in front of a shop on Dam Street while the Police Sub-Inspector suspected of committing the murder had later taken his own life as investigators closed in on him.