Easter attacks masterminds will be brought to justice under an SJB govt  Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the masterminds of the Easter Sunday attacks will be brought to justice and severely punished under a ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ government.

The SJB leader made these comments following a discussion held with the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Premadasa said that the truth needs to be uncovered with regard to who were the masterminds behind the Easter attacks and that it requires an investigation with transparency.

He assured that under a ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ government, that expectation of the people will be fulfilled and that the masterminds of the attacks would be brought to justice and severely punished.