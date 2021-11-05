Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the evening or night.

Showers may occur in Mannar district during the morning.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the island.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.