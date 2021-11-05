Canadian HC commends Sri Lankas COVID booster dose rollout

Canadian HC commends Sri Lankas COVID booster dose rollout

November 5, 2021   11:07 am

The High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka, David McKinnon has applauded Sri Lanka’s move to roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

At a discussion with Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, the high commissioner said the island nation is managing the inoculation drive very well.

The discussion was joined by the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Sri Lanka, Dr. Alaka Singh.

She has commended the success of the program launched by Sri Lanka to provide home-based care for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-infected people.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories