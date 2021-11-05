The High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka, David McKinnon has applauded Sri Lanka’s move to roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

At a discussion with Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, the high commissioner said the island nation is managing the inoculation drive very well.

The discussion was joined by the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Sri Lanka, Dr. Alaka Singh.

She has commended the success of the program launched by Sri Lanka to provide home-based care for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-infected people.