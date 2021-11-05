Female body found in travelling bag at Sapugaskanda identified - Police

The female body found inside a travelling bag which had been abandoned in the Sapugaskanda area has been identified, Sri Lanka Police said.

According to police, the remains are suspected to be that of a 44-year-old woman who was residing in Maligawatta flats.

A body was found inside a travelling bag, with hands and feet tied, near a garbage dump at Sapugaskanda yesterday morning (04).

The discovery was made following information received by Sapugaskanda Police Station from an individual regarding the suspicious bag.

The body of a woman dressed in red and black clothing and with her hands and feet tied had been found inside the bag which was reportedly wrapped in a mat.

The body had been in a heavily decomposed state when discovered and investigators believe the victim may have died around 5 days back.

Mahara Acting Magistrate Ramani Siriwardena had carried out the magistrate’s inquiry at the scene yesterday while the remains were then transferred to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for the postmortem examination.