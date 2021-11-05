Sri Lanka reports another 339 coronavirus recoveries
November 5, 2021 03:54 pm
The Health Ministry says that another 339 coronavirus infected patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers across the island, within the past 24 hours.
This increases the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 514,573.
Over 15,000 coronavirus infected patients are currently being treated across the country while the total number of registered Covid-19 cases is 543,385.