CSEs ASPI crosses 10,600 points for the first time

November 5, 2021   04:22 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) set another record today as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed 10,600 points for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed at 10,632.21 points at the end of trading today (November 05), marking an increase of 2.11% (220.19 points) from the previous day. 

The previous highest was recorded just last week when the index closed at 10,046.80 points on October 25. 

Over 212 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 5.60 billion. 

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 closed at 3,640.27 points today, down by 0.45% from the previous day.

