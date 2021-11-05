Position of Essential Services Commissioner-General discontinued - State Minister

The position of Commissioner-General of Essential Services has been terminated as its services are no longer required, says Lasantha Alagiyawanna, the State Minister of Consumer Protection.

Addressing a media briefing held today (November 05), the lawmaker said the government principally decided that there is no need to continue the said role.

In late August, the government appointed a Commissioner-General of Essential Services to overlook and coordinate the distribution of consumer goods essential for maintenance daily needs including paddy, rice, and sugar.

However, nobody can say this appointment a futile act, State Minister Alagiyawanna stressed, adding that the essential services commissioner-general played a substantial role.

He said publishing gazette notifications is not the only solution the government has to control the prices of commodities. “There are many other ways. The government makes use of all these methods to protect the consumer.”

Speaking further, the state minister noted that the Pricing and Management Division of the Consumer Affairs Authority is on alert about the price rates. “The prices set by these traders must be displayed. If the prices are changed again, we will specifically look into it too.”

Commenting on encouraging consumers to purchase additional products when purchasing essential items from Sathosa, the state minister said, pursuant to Consumer Protection Act, it is not legally possible to mandate a consumer to purchase additional items when purchasing other products. “But a request can be made.”

“At present, there are price controls on PCR testing, rapid antigen testing, dengue antigen testing and water bottles. However, there is no need to change that.”