COVID: 628 cases in total confirmed within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 628 today (November 05) as 146 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

According to the Government Information Department, one returnee from overseas is also among the new infections.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 544,013.

As many as 514,573 recoveries and 13,821 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 15,600 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.