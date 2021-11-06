All set to resume O/L, A/L classes in schools on Monday  Edu. Ministry

Necessary measures have been taken to reopen schools under the second phase, following months-long closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Education Ministry says.

Accordingly, in-person education for students of grades 10, 11, 12 and 13 in all schools will resume from November 08 (Monday).

In a previous statement, the ministry said the recommendations of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control were received with regard to the resumption of academic activities. Meanwhile, the health authorities have issued guidelines for resuming of G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level classes in schools.

Sri Lanka reopened island-wide primary schools and primary sections of schools with effect from October 25 following a six months closure due to the uptick in COVID-19 figures.

However, in-person teaching for grades 6 - 9 is yet to recommence in schools. The education ministry noted that necessary steps are expected to be taken in due course.