Married couple arrested over female body found in suitcase at Sapugaskanda

The police have arrested two individuals in connection with the dead body of a female found in a travelling bag abandoned at a garbage dump in Sapugaskanda.

The suspects, identified as a married couple aged 36 years, are reportedly residents of Samithpura in Mattakkuliya.

The vehicle used by the perpetrators to move the body has also been taken into custody, the police said further.

On Thursday morning (November 04), a body was found inside a travelling bag, with hands and feet tied, in a garbage dump near the Sapugaskanda oil refinery.

The discovery was made following information received by Sapugaskanda Police Station from an individual regarding the suspicious bag.

The body of a woman dressed in red and black clothing and with her hands and feet tied had been found inside the bag which was reportedly wrapped in a mat.

The body had been in a heavily decomposed state when discovered and investigators believe the victim may have died around 5 days back.

Mahara Acting Magistrate Ramani Siriwardena had carried out the magistrate’s inquiry at the scene yesterday while the remains were then transferred to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for the postmortem examination.

The body was revealed to be that of a 44-year-old woman who was residing in Maligawatta flats. It was identified by the victim’s husband and two children.